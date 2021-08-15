Simone Biles needed a tetanus shot after being bitten by a dog.

The Olympic gymnast – who returned to the US from the Tokyo Olympic Games last week – had to visit a doctor after sustaining a minor wound to her finger on Friday (13.08.21).

Showing her injured finger on her Instagram Story, Simone wrote: “German shepherds don’t play. I’ve grown up my whole life with German shepherds and never got bit. This dog at the farm just said NOT TODAY.

“Lol, I went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot.(sic)”

Meanwhile, Simone – who won a bronze and a silver medal at this year’s Games – recently refused to rule out competing in the Olympics again in the future, despite her struggles this year.

She said: "It just felt really amazing. I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set.

"That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognise what I've done with my career. Because after 2016, I didn't get to do that... Yeah, keeping the door open."

The Team USA gymnast had to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Olympics due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

She recently took to social media to reflect on her time at the Games.

She captioned an image of the Olympic rings: "Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA.

"I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful – leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!

"7 time Olympic medallist (sic)."