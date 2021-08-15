Kieran Hayler is a dad again

Kieran Hayler has become a father for the third time.

The 34-year-old hunk - who has Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex-wife Katie Price - and his fiancee Michelle Penticost have welcomed a baby boy into the world and couldn't be happier.

Kieran and Michelle - who has 10-year-old Valentino from a previous relationship - told OK! magazine: "So happy our baby boy has arrived safe and sound, mum is recovering well and baby is perfect. We are so in love."

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in March, and confirmed two months later they would be welcoming another boy into the world.

And Kieran previously hailed their happy news as a way of bringing their families together.

He said: "It’s a massive commitment. It’s nice to bring families together, like Michelle and Valentino with me, Jett and Bunny. It will bring us together as a whole family and cements us forever.

"[Bunny will] basically think she’s got a new dolly to play with.

"It’s really nice, because Valentino’s always been by himself and then he had Jett and Bunny come in. It’s given him good practice for a new baby.

"It’ll be really nice because it will bond them and us as a family. We’ll all become one."

Kieran recently sang his own praises as a "good dad" but admitted he is "quite strict", largely due to his ex-wife's more lenient approach.

He said: I don’t want to give myself a big head, but I think I pretty much smash being a good dad. We live for our children.”

And after Michelle said he was the stricter of the two, he said: “OK, I am quite strict. But that’s because I have to parent from both sides.

“Kate has made it very public that she’s not the strict one, whereas me and Peter [Andre] are.”

Michelle added: “I wouldn’t say you were strict, you just have boundaries.”

Kieran agreed: “And if they push those boundaries, there are consequences. They have their iPad or favourite toy taken away. I think Pete and I are similar in that way.”

