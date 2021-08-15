Jodie Comer believes smartphones are making people unwell.

The 'Killing Eve' star has concerns about the amount of time she and everyone spends scrolling on their handsets and she thinks the human race is underestimating the damage this change in lifestyle is having on our health.

In an interview with Stylist magazine, she mused: "I think we really underestimate the effect of sitting on our phones for an hour and then going, 'Why do I feel terrible? Why do I not feel comfortable in myself?' We underestimate what that stimulation does to us.

"The further it goes, the more immersed we become in it and the more detached we become from what is actually going on in the real world."

Admitting she is a technophobe, she added: "I'm terrified of technology. I have a huge appreciation of it - it enables me to do so much - but also I think that we have no idea how far it's going to go."

Jodie's latest movie is 'Free Guy', a sci-fi comedy flick in which Ryan Reynolds plays video game character Dude who becomes self-aware and faces a race against time to save himself and the pixelated world he inhabits.

The 28-year-old English actress - wo portrays game designer Millie in Shawn Levy's film - was gifted an Xbox so she could play various titles as part of her research for the role, but she found the experience "stressful".

She said: "I had an Xbox in my apartment to do 'homework' but I find it stressful. I think it's because I take everything so literally - I need a break after playing 'Grand Theft Auto'. I like 'Spider-Man' though. I smother my thumbs over the buttons and hope for the best."