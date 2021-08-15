Jada Pinkett Smith has started working on her tattoo sleeve.

The 49-year-old actress has said it’s her dream to have an arm full of tattoos by the time she’s 60, as she unveiled her latest inking on Instagram on Sunday (15.08.21).

Jada’s tattoo depicts Mata Sita, a Hindu goddess and the heroine of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, who is the goddess of sacrifice, purity, love and simplicity.

Alongside a picture of her new artwork, she wrote: “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!

“Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin (sic)”

The other goddesses that the ‘Girls Trip’ star referenced in her caption include Arabian goddess Allat, African goddess Oshun and Quan Yin, the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion.

Jada’s latest inking is placed just above the tattoo of three blooming lotuses that she unveiled in May, which match similar inkings received by Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The matching tattoos were done by Dr. Woo, and the process was documented on the trio’s hit Facebook Watch series, ‘Red Table Talk’.

At the time, Jada posted pictures of the ink to social media and wrote: “Look what we did!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Jada made another big change to her appearance last month when she decided to shave her head after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was "time to let go".

Willow first posted a picture on Instagram of her mother’s new look and wrote: "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return (sic)”

Jada then shared the picture on her own Instagram with the caption: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed. (sic)”