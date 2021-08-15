Brian May and his wife are moving out of London for good after their house flooded last month.

The Queen rocker and his wife Anita Dobson have said they will be ditching the “brutal” capital after their Kensington home was flooded by heavy rainfall on July 12, which left devastating water damage to their carpets, rugs, and Brian's childhood photo albums, with many of Anita's keepsakes also ruined by the floods.

Brian said he and Anita “hate” living where they are, and will be moving on from the property as soon as possible.

He said: "The funny thing is we actually hated living where we are for a long time. We put a lot of love and care into building the house but the surroundings have been horrible for such a long time.

“They have been building basements now for about eight years all around and there is constant noise, traffic and dust and pollution and rudeness. London now is brutal.

“What this flood has done is be the catalyst. We are going to get out. We just have to leave.”

The 74-year-old music legend received an honorary degree on the same day his house flooded, and said he will “never” enjoy living in the property again.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "I got an honorary doctorate that day and we drove back to the house and the floor was floating with black sewage.

"It’s really unpleasant and we are never going to feel the same about that house again. We are not going to get it back what it was.

"For us it is time to quit and I am OK about that now.

"I never dreamed our basement was going to flood and I did not sleep for about four days trying to rescue these photos, memorabilia and these little pieces.

"Stupidly I did not have all my photos backed up but now they are. So make sure you scan your photos."