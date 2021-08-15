Jennifer Lopez has unfollowed Alex Rodriguez on Instagram.

The 52-year-old singer and actress has made the end of engagement to the retired baseball star Instagram official, as she’s unfollowed his account and removed all pictures of him from her own page.

As of the time of writing, Alex, 42, still follows Jennifer and still has pictures of her on his account.

The ‘Hustlers’ star began dating Alex back in early 2017 and the pair got engaged in March 2019, but after cancelling their wedding plans because of COVID-19, they were reported to have split in March this year.

Initially, the couple denied breakup rumours and said they were simply “working through some things”, but by April they announced they had separated.

After splitting from Alex, Jennifer – who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she previously dated between 2002 and 2004.

And the new couple have been going from strength to strength, as they were even spotted house hunting together in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, earlier this week.

The couple were seen looking at a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, which is listed on the market for $85 million, that boasts an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, as well as a guest penthouse and a caretaker's house.

They then reportedly drove over the hill to the San Fernando Valley where they viewed the late Bob Hope's former estate - which is currently owned by Ron Burkle and priced at $40 million - which is complete with five acres and a golf course.

A source said that the couple is not just looking for a property for Jennifer and, instead, one for both of them and their families.