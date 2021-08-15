Michelle Branch is expecting her third child.

The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are set to welcome another baby into the world, as Michelle – who already has two-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself and Rhys making a batch of scones, she wrote: “You know you’re pregnant when...

“Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. (sic)”

Michelle’s pregnancy news comes after she revealed in December she had suffered a miscarriage, and she will be due to give birth early next year.

She added in her Instagram post: “Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh. (sic)”

At the time of the 38-year-old singer’s miscarriage, she described the loss as a “dagger” in her heart.

She wrote on social media: "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet.’

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf*****!) (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Are You Happy Now?’ singer opened up about co-parenting with Teddy back in 2017.

She said at the time: "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't.

"Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s***."