Jason Momoa has banned the word 'Baywatch' from his household.

The 'Aquaman' star has revealed he won't let his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, watch the action drama series which launched his small-screen career when he played hunk Jason Ioane.

Appearing on Australia's Fitzy And Wippa show, presenter Wippa asked: “What’s the feedback you’ve got from your kids on Baywatch mate?”

To which he laughed: “We don’t say the B word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened, mate!”

As well as wanting to erase his role in 'Baywatch' - which also starred David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson - from his memory, the 42-year-old actor also doesn't want his kids to see him in 'Game of Thrones', though he insisted that show is "fantastic".

Jason - who played warlord Khal Drogo on the hit HBO programme - added: “We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen, they’re not going to watch 'Game of Thrones' either even though it’s fantastic.

“So right now superheroes and we’re good.”

Meanwhile, Jason recently admitted he's not keen on the idea of his kids following him into acting.

He said: “I’m not a fan. “I don’t want them to."

The 'Dune' star admitted there is too much "pressure" placed on actors and he will do all he can to encourage his kids - who he has with his wife Lisa Bonet - to pursue other careers.

He continued: “I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep ‘em out of it.

“I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.

If they [really] want to, maybe, but I don’t want them to get into acting. It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that.”