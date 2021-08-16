John Mellencamp has reportedly split from realtor Natasha Barrett.

The 69-year-old rocker had been romancing the 46-year-old mother-of-two for a few months, but People now reports that the pair have gone their separate ways.

John and Natasha, who met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, were first spotted together on Memorial Day (31.05.21) on the beach in Malibu and were said to look smitten.

A source confirmed in June: "He is dating Natasha.

"He met her through his daughter Teddi Jo, who lives in LA. They've been seeing each other for a few months."

The 'Hurts So Good' singer briefly dated celebrity dermatologist Jamie Sue Sherrill in April 2020, but the pair went their separate ways in January.

The musician's last high-profile relationship was with actress Meg Ryan, 59, however, they called time on their eight-year on/off romance in 2019, almost a year after they got engaged in November 2018.

A source later claimed there were "too many ups and downs" in their relationship.

The insider said: "Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.

"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy."

It was also claimed they split as Meg had "had enough".

Another source said: "She'd had enough and ended [their engagement]. She has no regrets."