Olly Murs was left rubbing his eyes in agony after a fan pelted a bottle of suncream at him - on his return to the stage following a knee injury.

The 37-year-old singer made his comeback at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire, south east England, on Saturday (14.08.21), after he underwent leg surgery earlier this month, but the 'Dance with Me Tonight' hitmaker's eyes were left stinging following a sunscreen incident.

After the show, during which he wore a knee brace, Olly said in an Instagram Live: "The suncream was not a good idea halfway through the gig.

"Thanks to the person who threw it at me, my eyes are still stinging from that."

But the 'Troublemaker' singer was delighted to be back on stage.

In a grid post on the photo-sharing site, he wrote: "We did it! What a show at Newbury yesterday! HUGE shout out to my physio @johngreenphysiotherapy & @serena_ortho for the knee brace. Yesterday wouldn’t have been possible without you John! What a guy! Helped me so much!! Thanks to everyone that came, what a crowd and thanks for the sun cream. My bloody eyes are still stinging [crying-laughing face emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this month, Olly told fans he had undergone leg surgery after getting a fragment of bone lodged in his knee during a concert at Newmarket racecourse, in Suffolk, east England, in late July.

He said: "I am so sorry I look like a bag of s*** this morning but I wanted to send you a message to let you know what is going on.

"Why is Olly in the hospital bed? I’ve just had surgery on my left leg.

"For some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you for your kind messages of support and just checking it was OK.

"It has been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point.

"Basically after my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee managed, after I jumped, to lodge itself on the back of my knee which basically shut my leg down.

"During the gig I was just limping the whole time. Couldn't believe it. ...

"It's been a mad 72 hours. I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again.

"I thought I had ruptured my ACL [one of the ligaments that help stabilise your knee joint] being honest. This is great news, it really it positive.

"I'm going to stay positive and rest up for the next few days. Lots of love, everyone."