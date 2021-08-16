Una Healy is 'in a good place' following Ben Foden split

Una Healy has rebuilt her life following her split from Ben Foden.

The 39-year-old pop singer - who has Tadhg, six, and Aoife, nine, with Ben - insisted she's now "in a good place" after her divorce in 2018.

The former Saturdays star explained: "It was a different chapter when I was with the girls. We were constantly on the road. I’m juggling being a working mum and a full-time mum. But I’m in a good place now."

Una currently lives in Ireland with her kids, while Ben - who married Jackie Belanoff a year after his split from Una - is based in the US.

And the pop star has relished spending quality time with her kids amid the coronavirus crisis.

She said: "We’re very close. They’re really good kids and get on well."

Una has also managed to keep herself in great shape, despite having two young children at home.

The singer has a home gym and admits that exercising helps to keep her spirits high.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I love the feeling it [exercise] gives me."

Earlier this year, Una insisted she is not looking for love anymore and is "happy" to be single.

Despite this, the chart-topping star is hoping she can meet "the one" for a second time after her split from her ex-husband.

Una - who was married to the sportsman between 2012 and 2018 - said: "I feel happy to be single, I’m not looking for anyone. Maybe the second time round when I meet ‘the one’, it will be for longer.

"You just want someone who is a decent person, you have to be compatible, and someone who makes you laugh and who will be there for you."

