Addison Rae loves to have "bouncy, plush, and juicy lips" in her videos.

The 20-year-old social media sensation has revealed the products from her ITEM Beauty Sephora make-up line which make her look the most photogenic and the part of her face she likes to highlight for her TikTok clips.

She said: "For sure, the Lip Quip ($14). I love a glossy lip. Especially in a video, it’s super captivating to see someone with really bouncy, plush, and juicy lips. I think it just looks so good. Or our Lid Glaze ($14)—it’s just such a good flush of colour and shine. I love a good highlight in a photo, and that product really accentuates my features."

Addison also discussed the importance of creating clean beauty products.

She said: "Clean ingredients and clean formulas. As I was getting older and learning more about make-up, I wasn't really sure what the difference really was between clean and non-clean products, so I was learning how to educate myself on that and figure out what was best for me and my skin. [Launching my brand] gave me an opportunity to tell other people about how easy the switch to clean beauty is."

And Addison has teased that there will be some new additions to the collection coming out for her 21st birthday in October.

She said: "We have a really exciting launch coming up for my birthday, which is going to be really fun for me. It's coming up really, really soon, and I think people are going to enjoy seeing a little twist on the ITEM products that we’ve come out with."

Kourtney Kardashian's close pal also admitted it's a dream come true to have her products in Sephora.

She added to Byrdie.com: "I think that's everyone's goal when they start something as exciting as a make-up line. Being in Sephora is something that I could have only ever dreamt of, especially as a kid. I feel like I learned about so many brands in make-up by going to the store with my mom and my friends. I also learned a lot about clean beauty and its importance by going to Sephora and seeing how much emphasis they put around their clean brands."