Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend are to star in Wes Anderson's new film.

The pair are the latest actors to board the upcoming movie that has started production in Spain.

Many of Anderson's regular collaborators are starring in the untitled film, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody while Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks are also set to feature.

Jason has teamed up with Wes on a number of previous films and made his movie debut in his 1998 flick 'Rushmore'.

Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps but Wes has written the script for the film. Sources have indicated that this film has a larger cast than many of Anderson's previous efforts that are ensemble in nature.

Insiders have also suggested that both Margot and Tom are expected to have smaller, supporting roles in the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Bill has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on nine other projects and says that the pair have become close friends – even if he hasn't see Anderson's debut film 'Bottle Rocket'.

The 'Ghostbusters' actor said: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.

"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.

"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."