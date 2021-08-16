Bitcoin's value has reached its highest level since mid-May.

The much-discussed cryptocurrency saw its value reach $48,000 over the weekend, after faltering over the summer months due to a number of issues.

As a result of the latest spike, the value of the overall cryptocurrency market rose above $2 trillion for the first time in months.

The worth of the cryptocurrency fell below the $30,000 level after the Chinese authorities announced it was shutting down various bitcoin mining operations and that they were instead being moved elsewhere.

The situation in China was recently compounded by the US Senate passing a big infrastructure bill that didn't include any of the proposed amendments on crypto tax.

Despite this, bitcoin has now bounced back, with its value hitting a months-high peak over the weekend.

Elon Musk actually sent the value of bitcoin into a spiral with a one-word tweet back in May.

The outspoken businessman invested in the cryptocurrency through his Tesla firm, but he undermined the value of the stock by appearing to suggest he was about to sell his shareholding.

The fall in value occurred after Elon responded to a tweet that read: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him… (sic)"

In response, the tech entrepreneur simply said: "Indeed."