Streaming service DAZN hopes to make a profit "in the near future".

The loss-making company has been widely hailed as the Netflix of the sports world and according to chief executive James Rushton, DAZN is already looking at other innovative ways to broaden its appeal.

He explained that the platform will expand to introduce "things like wagering, betting, fantasy and commerce".

DAZN is reported to have around 15 million worldwide subscribers, having secured major broadcast deals in various regions around the world.

And although the company has yet to make a profit, James believes the streaming service has a bright future in the long term.

He told the BBC: "[The] quality of our rights portfolio increases and becomes more exclusive, we have shifted the price up.

"But again - and this is really important, it goes to what we believe in as a business - the price is still more affordable and more accessible than ever before."

James also rubbished the suggestion that "subscription fatigue" will become a problem and a major obstacle to the company turning a profit.

He explained: "A passionate sports fan will always want to see his or her team play his or her superstar play. And that's why we love, and that's why we operate in, the world of sport."