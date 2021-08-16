Max George has been left battered and bruised after diving into a rock.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to share pictures of his face - including bruising and cuts around his eye - as he revealed he suffered the injuries while swimming in the Adriatic Sea.

Max wrote: "You should see the other guy. (A MASSIVE rock at the bottom of the Adriatic)."

When a follower asked what happened, Max explained: "I hit my face on a rock at the bottom of the sea."

However, he showed that his injuries were not too serious as he also included a laughing emoji.

Max's girlfriend Stacey Giggs commented: "muppet", while his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker joked: "Getting beaten up by the rock."

Max also shared the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Always wear goggles in the sea…"

Although Max didn't appear to be taking his injury too seriously, it could have been much worse as the singer already has sight loss in his right eye and had to have part of his left eye removed due to an infection.

He previously said: "I can’t see properly out of my right. My left eye does all the work.”