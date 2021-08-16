Amazon is now selling its own-brand groceries via its UK website.

The online retail giant has put itself in direct competition with the UK's well-established supermarkets, like Tesco and Sainsbury's, with Amazon expanding its product offering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Fresh is selling its own-brand groceries through the website, while also offering various household basics, like coffee and toilet paper.

Amazon has thrived amid the pandemic and has now entered what is already an ultra-competitive market in the UK.

And the firm has already revealed some attractive offers in a bid to draw consumers towards the Amazon-branded groceries.

For example, there's a 20 percent discount on many of the own-branded items, provided consumers subscribe to receive the products on a rolling basis.

