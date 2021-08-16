James Gunn was 'privileged' to write for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

©BANG Media International

Tags

James Gunn found it "privilege" writing for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad'.

The 55-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie and loved writing about the villain as he has long been a fan of the character.

Asked if he felt under pressure writing for the beloved character, James said: "I felt excited, man. I love the character of Harley Quinn. I love Paul Dini's original Harley Quinn.

"I think she's one of the most well-written comic book characters of all time and consistently well-written, not always, but a lot. Being able to speak in her voice and to write for her was a privilege, but I also felt incredibly comfortable doing it."

The director admits that he "gets" Harley even if she isn't a "James Gunn character".

Speaking to Collider, Gunn said: "She isn't a James Gunn character, because I didn't create her in the same way I created Ratcatcher II, or even King Shark in some ways. But she is totally a James Gunn character in that I get her.

"So it's like, I love her character, I love who she is, and I felt extremely comfortable making this the most Harley of all Harleys that have been on the movie screen."

Gunn also revealed that he took a "loose" approach to directing on the comic book movie.

He explained: "I just am much more competent as a filmmaker than I used to be, and I can relax and I can... Everything is very planned out for me. So people know I draw everything in the movie before we shoot it. So everything is done by the time we get to set, but I was way looser with Squad.

"I found way more shots on set than I'd ever found before. I found that was a great strength to my filmmaking, to not be so locked in."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.