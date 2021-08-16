Phoebe Dynevor is enjoying a girls' holiday after her split from Pete Davison.

The 26-year-old 'Bridgerton' actress recently ended her five-month romance with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete, 27, but she is putting it behind her with a fun-filled holiday to Istria, Croatia with friend and 'Bridgerton' co-star Sabrina Bartlett.

Phoebe -who played Daphne Bridgerton - and Sabrina (Siena Rosso) have shared a number of pictures of themselves on their idyllic getaway, where they have been sailing, bike riding and enjoying plenty of tasty food and wine.

Phoebe wrote: "Pasta, wine, Thank you @meneghetti_istria for putting up with two very giddy children! What a trip."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Phoebe and Pete's romance fizzled out after busy work schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together.

An insider said: “Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.

“Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with ‘Bridgerton’ in the UK. Meanwhile, Pete has been back in the US filming ‘Saturday Night Live’. Alongside that he has just started working on a new film, ‘Meet Cute’, with Kaley Cuoco.”

The couple last saw each other in July, and because of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been unable to jet across the world to see each other.

The source added: “Phoebe and Pete were last together in the UK in July but since he flew back to the States, he’s not seen her. Obviously all the travel restrictions because of the pandemic have not helped.

“People can’t just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to. It has made everything more difficult. It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America.”