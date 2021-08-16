Florence Pugh has praised Irish people as "generous and welcoming".

The 25-year-old actress is currently filming 'The Wonder' in Ireland and has taken to her Instagram Stories to share her love for Ireland.

She wrote: "I can’t tell you how gorgeous everyone is, every single person I interact with is lovely and so helpful.

“Everyone is so kind and ready to just have a good time with you. So, thank you Ireland for being so generous and welcoming.”

Florence also enjoyed a tasty pint of Guinness with her pals, actor Jack Reynor and his fiancee Madeline Mulqueen.

She shared a picture of herself with a pint and wrote: "(DELICIOUS GUINNESS.. thank you both @madelinemulqueen and @jack_reynor) #ilooklikegollum (sic)."

Florence is starring in 'The Wonder', Netflix's adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "The Irish Midlands, 1862 - a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well.

"English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl, who is said to have survived without food for months.

"Is [she] a saint 'surviving on manna from Heaven', or are there more ominous motives at work?"

Florence shared a picture of herself in costume last week and wrote: "We’ve been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it’s truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film.

"What a story to get our teeth stuck into, what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us!"

The film also stars Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Brían F O'Byrne, Elaine Cassidy and her daughter, Kíla Lord Cassidy.