Florence Pugh praises 'generous and welcoming' Ireland

©BANG Media International

Tags

Florence Pugh has praised Irish people as "generous and welcoming".

The 25-year-old actress is currently filming 'The Wonder' in Ireland and has taken to her Instagram Stories to share her love for Ireland.

She wrote: "I can’t tell you how gorgeous everyone is, every single person I interact with is lovely and so helpful.

“Everyone is so kind and ready to just have a good time with you. So, thank you Ireland for being so generous and welcoming.”

Florence also enjoyed a tasty pint of Guinness with her pals, actor Jack Reynor and his fiancee Madeline Mulqueen.

She shared a picture of herself with a pint and wrote: "(DELICIOUS GUINNESS.. thank you both @madelinemulqueen and @jack_reynor) #ilooklikegollum (sic)."

Florence is starring in 'The Wonder', Netflix's adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "The Irish Midlands, 1862 - a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well.

"English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl, who is said to have survived without food for months.

"Is [she] a saint 'surviving on manna from Heaven', or are there more ominous motives at work?"

Florence shared a picture of herself in costume last week and wrote: "We’ve been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it’s truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film.

"What a story to get our teeth stuck into, what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us!"

The film also stars Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Brían F O'Byrne, Elaine Cassidy and her daughter, Kíla Lord Cassidy.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.