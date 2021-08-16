Florence Pugh has praised Irish people as "generous and welcoming".
The 25-year-old actress is currently filming 'The Wonder' in Ireland and has taken to her Instagram Stories to share her love for Ireland.
She wrote: "I can’t tell you how gorgeous everyone is, every single person I interact with is lovely and so helpful.
“Everyone is so kind and ready to just have a good time with you. So, thank you Ireland for being so generous and welcoming.”
Florence also enjoyed a tasty pint of Guinness with her pals, actor Jack Reynor and his fiancee Madeline Mulqueen.
She shared a picture of herself with a pint and wrote: "(DELICIOUS GUINNESS.. thank you both @madelinemulqueen and @jack_reynor) #ilooklikegollum (sic)."
Florence is starring in 'The Wonder', Netflix's adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name.
The synopsis for the movie reads: "The Irish Midlands, 1862 - a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well.
"English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl, who is said to have survived without food for months.
"Is [she] a saint 'surviving on manna from Heaven', or are there more ominous motives at work?"
Florence shared a picture of herself in costume last week and wrote: "We’ve been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it’s truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film.
"What a story to get our teeth stuck into, what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us!"
The film also stars Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Brían F O'Byrne, Elaine Cassidy and her daughter, Kíla Lord Cassidy.