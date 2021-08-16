'Sonic' boss Takashi Iizuka says that classic games will "hopefully" be a part of the franchise's future.

Sega are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the character with a remastering of the first three games a new standalone game to be released in 2022.

Iizuka is optimistic that the 2D Sonic will be a regular feature in future games if the remastered title proves to be popular with players.

He told Retro Gamer magazine: "Initially, we thought bringing the ‘classic’ Sonic into the fold was just going to be a 20th anniversary project, but it was met with such positive responses from fans that we knew we would keep him around. In fact, we have released Sonic Mania focused on the ‘classic’ Sonic in 2017. The ‘classic’ Sonic is a popular iteration who will hopefully be a part of the blue blur’s future."

Iizuka previously admitted that Sega had jumped the gun with a brief trailer for a new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' game as they made a range of new announcements to mark the anniversary.

The clip only lasted for 30 seconds and showed Sonic running through a forest in a speedy blur, with the top half of his face obscured.

Iizuka told the Japanese website 4Gamer: "We haven’t announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry.

"While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development."