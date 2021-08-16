Prince Harry will return to the UK this year "with a camera crew in tow".

The 36-year-old royal, who quit as a senior member of the Royal Family last year and moved to California with his wife Duchess Meghan, is reportedly set to travel to the UK to film a Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games.

Harry is set to spend a weekend in Nottinghamshire to lead planning for next year’s games in Holland.

A source told express.co.uk: “The Duke of Sussex will want to make sure we are ready as the last games were cancelled because of COVID.

"We are hoping that the situation in April next year allows the games to go ahead as planned, in Holland. Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games."

Harry is also expected to visit his grandmother Queen Elizabeth during his trip.

Harry and Meghan, 40, signed a multiyear deal with Netflix last year, to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

They are producing the shows through their own company, Archewell Productions.

'Heart of Invictus' will be Archewell's first Netflix series.

A press release about the documentary stated: "'Heart of Invictus' is a multi-episode production that will spotlight a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe—members of the military community who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses—on their road to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which is now taking place in 2022, due to necessary rescheduling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Showcasing powerful stories of resilience and hope, the new series from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara ('The White Helmets', 'Virunga', 'Evelyn') will meet competitors on their journey during a period when the world recovers from an unprecedented health crisis. Since 2014, The Invictus Games has brought together wounded, injured, or sick servicemembers and veterans from all parts of the world to participate internationally in a premier sporting competition—showing us how the power of sport can inspire and heal us all."