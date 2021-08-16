Iggy Azalea has called for record labels to hire in-house psychologists to support their artists.

The 31-year-old rapper says it's time for music bosses to step up and take responsibility for their mental wellbeing of their acts, because "every artist in recent times" has struggled with "the level of hate and pressure".

In a Twitter post, she said: "I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE

psychologist per label.

"Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure.

"Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels? (sic)"

Iggy called out Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group's Chairman and CEO, and Sony Music Group chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Rob Stringer to lead the way when it comes to mental health support.

She tweeted: "Also yes it may seem like 'But there’s so many labels!'

"There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses. Lucian Grainge is at the top of that list. Rob stringer is also on the list, why isn’t he doing anything?

"Between these two guys that’s literally like 85 per cent coverage across the labels. See what I’m saying?

It’s not hard to actually do this. Why won’t they do it?

"But have like 20 deep teams of A&Rs that literally no one even wants in the studio."

Iggy - who has 14-month-old son Onyx Kelly with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti named - released her third and final album, 'The End of an Era', in August and revealed she is now planning to take a hiatus from music.