Prince Harry "had a sense of humour" about HBO Max's 'The Prince'.

The animated comedy pokes fun at the British Royal Family, particularly Harry's eight-year-old nephew Prince George, but creator Gary Janetti has claimed Harry was not concerned about the show, which features his good friend Orlando Bloom as the voice of Harry, 36.

Gary told Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live': "I don't know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it. And he seemed to have a sense of humour about it."

Although the show has received criticism for mocking children, including Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte, six and brother Prince Louis, three, Orlando previously claimed it was not malicious.

He said: "It's not malicious or intended to be. "Actually Katy [Perry, Orlando's fiancee] saw one bit of it and was like, 'You've got to do this. This is genius'. And the animation is done by some of the guys who did Family Guy, so it's going to be very amusing. And who doesn't love the Royal Family?"

Alan Cumming, who voices Prince George's butler, also defended the show, which has been panned by critics.

He said: "I don't know [if the Royal Family would like it]. If they appreciate satire, they might… It's quite tender, actually – my character with George, it's a really lovely relationship. It's not as mean as people think."