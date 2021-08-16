Travis Barker "seemed a little bit nervous" before his first flight in 13 years.

The Blink-182 drummer had not been on a plane since surviving a 2008 crash that killed four people, including his security guard Charles 'Che' Still, assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland, but he flew to Mexico with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend.

The pair flew to Cabo San Lucas on Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner's Bombardier Global 7500 jet, which contains 22 seats.

A source told E! News: "Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way. She made him feel comfortable on Kylie‘s plane with pilots they know and the large size of the plane."

And insiders revealed the 45-year-old drummer's loved ones were "excited" for him to conquer his fears.

The source said: "This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.

"His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She's helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for a while and he felt like finally the time was right."

Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble accompanied Kourtney, 42, and Travis on the trip.