Gizzi Erskine is godmother to Professor Green's son.

The 41-year-old celebrity chef revealed that the rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, and his partner Karima McAdam, asked her to be godmother to their son Slimane Ray Manderson.

Speaking on ITV show 'Lorraine', she said: "Stephen very sweetly made me godmother to his son Slim."

Green, 37, and Karima welcomed Slimane in March and the rapper announced the birth in a touching Instagram post.

He wrote: "I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas.

I’ve always said ‘the only way to be on time is to be early’; it’s nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum’s looks.

"Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival. I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’.

"Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.

"As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is. One day I’ll tell you about how amazing she’s been throughout this whole process / ordeal and all the things she’s soldiered on through, with all of the optimism required to see this through.

"More good news for you Baby! You’re a born gentleman. Your Mama commands respect so you’ll quickly learn a gorgeous set of values and morals to navigate your way through this world with."