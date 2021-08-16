Tyson Fury’s daughter is out of intensive care and “should be going home soon”.

The 32-year-old boxer and his wife Paris welcomed baby Athena into the world earlier this month, and the tot has spent most of her short life in intensive care as she needed a ventilator to help with her breathing.

But Tyson took to Instagram on Monday (16.08.21) to share some good news about Athena’s health, as he said she is now out of the ICU and should be able to go home in the near future.

He said in a video in which he fed Athena from a bottle: “Just feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend. Should be going home soon!

“Thank you to God, thank you to all the doctors and nurses who's helped her.”

The news comes after Athena’s grandfather, Tyson's dad John, recently revealed the tot “died for three minutes” before she was saved by the staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

He explained: "It’s been a bit of a white-knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.

"But we’ve come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they’re the best children’s hospital in the country if not the world.

"They’ve been really magnificent, they’ve really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back, it’s onwards and upwards from today."

Tyson – who also has Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, with Paris – is raising money for the Alder Hey Family House Trust to thank them for the life-saving care they have provided to Athena, and has so far raised over £47,000.

The boxer is also planning to auction off two signed WBC belts to raise more money for the hospital facility.