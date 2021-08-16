Emma Bunton jetted off to Italy last week for a “beautiful familymoon”.

The 45-year-old singer and her husband, Jade Jones, tied the knot in July and rather than heading off on their own for a tradition honeymoon, they decided to take their two children – Beau, 14, and Tate, 10 – with them to Italy to enjoy a family holiday together.

She said: “Last week I was lucky enough to have a beautiful 'familymoon' after our wedding. We were lucky enough to head to Italy. It was so gorgeous.”

And to top it all off, Emma and her family met with celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo, who cooked them an “amazing dinner”.

Speaking on her Heart radio show on Sunday (15.08.21), she said: “While we were there, we visited our very good friends Gino D'Acampo and the gorgeous D'Acampo family. And guess what? Yep, he cooked us the most amazing dinner. I have to say, if there's anyone to know in Italy, it is a chef isn't it? I felt spoiled rotten, it was gorgeous!”

The Spice Girls star and the former Damage singer have been together since 1998 and got engaged in 2006 before finally marrying last month.

At the time, Emma shared a picture of them on their wedding day to her Instagram and Twitter pages and captioned it: "Mr and Mrs Jones."

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Emma admitted she was in no rush to tie the knot with Jade.

She said: "We haven't got to that stage. It is the world's longest engagement but if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can do it . . . they've never married.

"Do you know what, I really do believe each to their own. For me, I am a one-man girl and as you can see I've been with Jade for so long and I love that kind of connection, that intimacy with one person, that falling in love.

"I love that. That's me all over. But I honestly think everybody is wired differently and why shouldn't anyone feel and do and love whoever they want?"

Tune into Emma Bunton on Heart every Sunday 7-10pm.