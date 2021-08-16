Jennifer Lopez bought “birth flower necklaces” for Ben Affleck’s daughters.

The 52-year-old singer and actress recently rekindled her romance with Ben almost two decades after they last dated between 2002 and 2004.

And things have been getting even more serious between the pair, as Jennifer has been spotted buying jewellery for Ben’s two daughters – Violent, 15, and Seraphina, 12 – while out shopping with her own daughter, 13-year-old Emme.

An eyewitness told People magazine: "When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewellery station, she and Emme picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters.”

The source added they believe Jennifer – who has Emme, as well as her twin brother Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony – was going to gift the necklaces to Violet and Seraphina during Ben’s 49th birthday gathering on Sunday (15.08.21).

Meanwhile, the ‘Hustlers’ star and the ‘Justice League’ actor – who has his daughters, as well as nine-year-old son Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – were recently reported to be “fully committed” to one another, but aren’t planning on marrying just yet.

A source said: "They are fully committed to each other ... They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

However, the pair are likely to move in together soon.

An insider explained: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."