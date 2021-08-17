Saweetie thinks people need to “respect each other”.

The 28-year-old rapper has insisted all people are “equal” and has called for more to be done to stop the spread of hate toward marginalised groups.

Saweetie spoke as she was asked about DaBaby’s insensitive comments about the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS which he made at Rolling Loud festival last month.

Speaking about her LGBTQ fans, the ‘Best Friend’ hitmaker told People magazine: "I think that it's important that we all respect each other. We all bleed the same. We're all human beings. I was raised in a household that believes in respecting everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what they do, because at the end of the day, we're all equal.

“We all need to call out what we're uncomfortable with. We need to call out what we stand for and for what we believe is right."

Saweetie’s comments come after DaBaby seemingly deleted his apology to the LGBTQ community that he had posted on Instagram.

The post had read: “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.

"Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

However, the short statement is now no longer visible on his account, though a previous apology for being "insensitive" remains on Twitter.

That post said: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.

“But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. (sic)"

The 29-year-old star was widely criticised for his original comments about HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…

"Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”