Ellen DeGeneres feels like “the luckiest girl in the world” to be married to Portia de Rossi.

The 63-year-old television host tied the knot with Portia back in 2008, and took to Instagram on Monday (16.08.21) to gush over the beauty as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

She wrote alongside a picture of herself and Portia: “Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you. (sic)”

While Portia also posted a series of pictures of the couple together, and said life with Ellen “keeps getting better”.

She posted: “13 years ago I married the love of my life. And it just keeps getting better (sic)”

The couple received well wishes from a number of celebrity friends, including Kris Jenner, who commented: “Happiest Anniversary we loveeeeee you both very much!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host previously hailed Portia as her “rock”.

Ellen credited Portia with helping to “keep [her] going” last year after former employees of her talk show accused the show’s producers – who have since been sacked – of creating a toxic work environment.

She said: "It broke my heart; I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

And after 12 years together, the couple have “grown together” and now know exactly how to make each other feel comfortable.

Portia added: "We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

Whilst Ellen said: "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches - no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."