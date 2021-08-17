Khloe Kardashian has a “healthy co-parenting relationship” with Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old reality star and the NBA pro are parents to three-year-old daughter True, and although they are no longer in a relationship, the former couple are still amicable and working together as co-parents.

A source told Page Six: “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship - and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.

“True has a relationship with Tristan and that she sees her parents getting along.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently said she has turned to exercise as a form of therapy to "help" her get her "head right" following her split from Tristan.

Khloe said on her Instagram Story last month: "Happy Sunday everybody!

"I usually don't work out on Sunday but I missed days last week due to having such a busy work week and I use my workouts as a form of therapy.

"For me, they really just help me get my head right, so I'm excited."

She continued: "I feel like I need to get my head right, right now ... so happy Sunday.”

Khloe and Tristan, 30, split in June after reconnecting during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The pair had previously split in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods while at a party.

However, the Good American founder is “still very loyal” to the basketball star.

Although she’s said to be “okay” with being single, she hasn’t opened herself up for any dates for the time being as she continues to co-parent with the sports star.

A source claimed: "For now, Khloe is single and seems okay with it. She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.

"She doesn't like when people criticise him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."