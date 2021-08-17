'Halo Infinite' won' feature assassinations in the multiplayer mode at launch because people don't use them enough.

Developer 343 Industries senior mission designer Tom French has weighed in on the team's decision to ditch the feature - which sees certain animations triggered when a player creeps up on an enemy - from the game's launch despite being announced by the studio last month.

He told Eurogamer: "[Assassinations] are not in for launch.

"We actually really love assassinations... but what happens at a lot of levels is people just turn them off because there's a gameplay disadvantage to it."

The team is taking "a step back", but French noted they'll bring them back in the future once it "really just feels meaningful so that they're always an accessible tool".

Meanwhile, 343 has also dismissed claims that bots in the game have been delivering X-rated taunts to players.

They told the publication: "We want players to feel comfortable making mistakes against bots, because making mistakes means you're improving and working on skills you haven't mastered yet.

"We never want to punish learning, especially not by having bots engage in behaviours that a player could feel is exclusionary. For that reason, we don't have explicit programming that tells the bots to teabag or taunt you in any way."