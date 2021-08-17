Drew Barrymore deliberately stayed silent on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.

The 46-year-old actress has opened up on the 'Toxic' hitmaker and her legal battle after it was recently confirmed her father Jamie will step down as her co-conservator, and explained why she hasn't spoken out until now.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think one of the things I thought that I could [do to] respect her the most is not Instagram about it, and not talk on social media.

"This is too big for that. But I also think on the other side of the coin, the noise had to be made in order to start to have change here.

"Social media is a very tricky animal. It can lead to great outcry and people listening, and it can also be a place that has a little bit of empty calories."

Drew - who admitted she "purposely" chose to support Britney "silently" rather than joining the #FreeBritney movement online - now feels comfortable discussing the situation.

She described the 39-year-old star as "the key" to her own freedom, and noted that everyone should have the option of making their own mistakes or successes.

She added: "I feel that there's a human being at the core of this. But since she put herself out there more... she's the key to her freedom.

"This is about her and her life and everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between. That is what a life is.

"So whether it's about her or anyone else, I want people to have their civil liberties; to have the freedom to live their lives."

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will be filmed from the host's of Los Angeles, which was prompted by the pandemic.

She expained: "The pandemic changed our relationships with our homes.

"Our home is a much more meaningful thing, if you are lucky enough to even have the roof over your head. So I wanted to get into the theme of hometown.

"There's no place like home, where are you from, what does it mean to you, how has it affected the person you are?"