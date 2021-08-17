Iggy Azalea loves being in her 30s.

The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to urge her followers to embrace "getting older", rather than dreading it.

Iggy, 31 - who has a 14-month-old son called Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I love being in my 30s

"Look forward to getting older, don’t dread it. (sic)"

The blonde beauty subsequently posted a photo of her son's rabbit and her shoes on her couch at home.

Asked why she had her feet on the couch, Iggy replied: "Yeah if you saw the things my son did to the outdoor sofa you would see why it really does not matter (sic)"

Another follower said that their mother would "beat my a**" in the same situation.

The 'Work' hitmaker replied: "Well I’m grown as f*** and I pay the mortgage around here soooo lol (sic)"

Iggy also gave fans an update on her home renovations.

She said: "It is very intense right now. Very loud. Lots of electric saw sounds happening lol (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy recently called on record labels to hire in-house psychologists to support their artists.

The rap star - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her career ambitions - thinks labels needs to recognise that "every artist in recent times" has struggled with "the level of hate and pressure".

In a Twitter post, she said: "I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE

psychologist per label.

"Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure.

"Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels? (sic)"