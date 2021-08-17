Crystal Dynamics has confirmed Spider-Man is "still on track" to be part of 'Marvel's Avengers'.

The web-slinging superhero is set to be part of the game as downloadable content, and now the studio has reiterated that Peter Parker's alter ego will arrive before the end of 2021.

Senior game designer Scott Walters told GamesRader: "Yes, we are still working on Spider-Man.

"We planned on releasing him this year, and he's still on track for that."

The character was announced as a PlayStation exclusive last summer, but fans speculated after he was absent from the developer's roadmap back in March.

The content roadmap - which detailed the planned release of 'Black Pathner: War for Wakanda' - didn't feature Spider-Man, but studio boss Scot Amos reassured everyone at the time.

He told IGN: "I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now. So it is still on our roadmap for the future.

"But there are people working on [him] and we still fully expect Spider-Man to come to PlayStation."