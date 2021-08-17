Tom Leese could become the first esports 'FIFA' player to be sold for a transfer fee.

Isthmiam League North club Hashtag United could make history with the unique transfer after receiving two offers - thought to be between £50,000 and £100,000 - for the 22-year-old eLion England international.

Transfers have taken place in other areas of esports including 'Fortnite', but this potential deal is said to be the "first of its kind" for 'FIFA'.

An insider told Sky Sports News: "Organisations sign a player like this to grow their brand and attract sponsors.

"If they get the best player they'd gain access to significantly better sponsorship opportunities."

Leese - who supports Spurs - is said to spend up to 10 hours a day honing his skills and preparing for tournaments, while last summer he won £20,000 when he represented Watford in the ePremier League.

It's not known if Hashtag will accept any offers or if the player himself has agreed terms with the clubs interested in his services.

However, it's thought that the fee could go towards a new football/esports stadium for the team.