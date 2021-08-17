Facebook has banned the Taliban and content supporting the organisation from all its platforms.

The social networking site has said it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation in line with US law, and revealed a team of Afghan experts are on hand to monitor and remove certain content.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization

"This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.

"We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform."

This policy extends to all of Facebook's platforms, including its flagship site, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp.