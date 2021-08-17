Princess Beatrice says dyslexia is a "gift" and her children would be lucky to have it.

The 33-year-old royal - who is expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven and has been patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity since 2013.

Speaking to HELLO! guest-editor Giovanna Fletcher for the publication's Back to School digital issue, she said: "Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis. Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone.

"I was very lucky that when I was first told that I had dyslexia, not one person around me ever made me feel like it was a 'lesser than' scenario. It was always about moving forward, it was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't. And that's something that's really, really important to me. I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing."

Beatrice revealed her husband Edoardo, 38 - who has a son Wolfie with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang - is dyslexic and she thinks their kids would be "lucky" to also have it.

Beatrice , who calls Wolfie her "bonus son", explained: "If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is about the moments, it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and others, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."