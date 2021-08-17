Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual.

The 33-year-old actress - who has appeared in movies including 'The Duff', 'One Fine Day' and 'Independence Day' - opened up about her sexuality in a new social media post praising her animated fantasy-comedy show 'The Owl House'.

She wrote: "Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."

Mae also posted a picture from the show, showing the two characters, including Amity who she voices.

'The Owl House' has won rave reviews from critics and audiences for its LGBTQ+ representation and is the first Disney property to feature a same-sex couple in leading roles.

Mae went on to share her definition of pansexuality with her followers and shared a link to a GLAAD article on bisexuality.

She wrote: "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,) For more https://glaad.org/bisexual https://biresource.org."

Meanwhile, earlier this year Mae's TV show 'Good Girls', which also starred Christina Hendricks and Retta was axed by NBC after four seasons.

The crime comedy/drama series followed a trio of suburban Michigan mothers, who decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket.