Sarah Ferguson wants her new novel to be "the next 'Bridgerton'".

The 61-year-old writer recently released her Mills & Boon romance 'Her Heart For A Compass' and Sarah hopes it will be adapted for the screen like Julia Quinn's saucy 'Bridgerton' series.

She told the 'Tea With Twiggy' podcast: "I hope that it can be made into the next 'Bridgerton'. I need this book to be 'Pride And Prejudice' meets '24'."

Sarah's historical fiction book is based on her great-great aunt Lady Margaret Montagu.

She explained: "I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors. I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s sixth child, and I drew on many parallels from my life for Lady Margaret’s journey. I have long held a passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history through film and television. I am proud to bring my personal brand of historical fiction to the publishing world."

And it was previously revealed that Sarah had been holding talks about turning it into a TV series.

A source told Variety: "[Sarah's team] is already in talks with at least one streaming service and will be approaching others once a 360-degree treatment of the book is finished. These will include Amazon and Netflix. Everyone involved is looking at the success of 'Bridgerton' as a demonstration of the immense appeal of period drama on streaming services."

Sarah said: "I’m really hopeful that ‘Her Heart for a Compass’ will come to life on screen: I see it as a TV series rather than a film. Things are at a very early stage but we’re already in talks with some people about the potential to make it into a historical drama.”