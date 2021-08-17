Google is updating the text on its Incognito tabs.

The company is making changes to both the desktop and mobile versions of its web browser as it looks to clarify what using the mode actually means for online privacy.

Over the coming weeks, the new change will see the information presented as just two bullet points lists.

While Incognito mode doesn't save search history locally, the new page makes it much clearer that the tabs don't mean users will be completely anonymous or invisible online.

Once all such tabs are closed, Chrome will clear search history, form data and browsing history from your vice, but any sites visited will know you have done so, while employers and schools are still able to track activity.

Thus far, the altered text can only be seen in the Google Chrome Canary build for Android, and only when an optional flag has been enabled.

The reworded information will eventually be rolled out on iOS, macOS, Windows, Chrome OS and Linux versions of the browser over the coming weeks.