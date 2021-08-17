Lil Wayne has offered financial help to the police officer who saved him from suicide.

The 38-year-old rapper recently opened up about trying to kill himself when he was just 12 and praised police officer Robert Hoobler, who he refers to as Uncle Bob, for getting him to the hospital and saving his life.

And Robert has revealed that when they met in 2019, Lil Wayne offered to provide financial support if he ever needed it, telling him "all he has to do is say the word".

However, Robert told TMZ that he has not taken the rapper up on his generous offer but they have had discussions about him joining Lil Wayne's team in "some sort of administrative capacity".

Lil Wayne opened up about his mental health issues and the devastating day he used his mother's gun to try to end his life, in a recent episode of 'Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho'.

He said: "I picked up the phone, I called the police. Yes, I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.

"I pulled the trigger. [I shot] in my chest. I aimed for my heart, didn't feel a thing though. So I wasn't going through any pain, it was the shock.

"I woke up to the police knocking, that's what woke me up. It took too long to die. We had wooden floors and the blood was pouring out of my chest, it made it easy for me to slide with my shirt across the floor. I kicked the door so they could hear me."

Wayne explained that a number of officers stepped over him to get into the house to look for drugs or weapons but "Uncle Bob", said "Do you not see the baby on the ground with this hole in his chest?"

He added: "He picked me up and kept saying 'you're not gonna die on me'. And so he brought me to the hospital. I met him years later and he said to me, 'I'm just happy to see I saved a life that mattered'."