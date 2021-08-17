The Tomlinson family have paid tribute to Félicité Tomlinson, on what would have been her 21st birthday.

Félicité, 18 - the younger sister of singer Louis Tomlinson and influencer Lottie Tomlinson -died in 2019 of an accidental overdose and her family shared touching messages about her on social media on her birthday on Monday (16.08.21).

Lottie wrote: "My beautiful baby sister and best friend would have been 21 today. Not a day goes by that I don't miss you. I miss my sister but more so I miss my friend.

"You were the best person to talk to about everything. I think of what you would have been like today, what you would have been doing.

"But instead you're safe with Mama looking after us all from up there. Until we meet again, I will make you proud x."

Lottie also shared a quote by Morgan Harper Nichols, which read: "Going through things you never thought you'd go through will only take you places you never thought you'd get to."

Their father Mark Tomlinson wrote: "Félicité Grace Tomlinson. A million times I’ve missed you a million times I’ve cried - If Love alone could have saved you, never would you have died

"If tears could build a stairway and heartache build a lane - I would walk the path to heaven and bring you back again

"Nothing could be more heartbreaking than losing a child. Fizzy’s time on this earth was far too short - yet she packed so much into her life. The amount of love she had in her heart was so utterly boundless.

"I have never got over Fizzy’s death and I know that I never will. A part of me also died that day.

"Fizz was the most unique girl, a quirky funny zany whacky caring loving beautiful soul who was blossoming into a formidable woman. I would not have coped with the almighty sense of loss that Félicité left behind without the love and support from my wife and all the kids (grown up kids)

"I honour your memory today & every day with my own recovery sweet darling baby girl (sic)."

Félicité's 17-year-old sister Phoebe Tomlinson, shared a quote which read: "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost" and Phoebe's twin Daisy shared a picture of Lottie, Phoebe, Daisy and their half-sister Doris Deakin, seven, with the message: "Happy Birthday to our angel. Fizz, here we are on your birthday celebrating you. We're sending this picture to you and Mama."

Their mother Johannah Deakin passed away in December 2016, aged 43, following a battle with leukaemia.