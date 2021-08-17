Laura Osnes withdrew from a one-night production of 'Crazy For You' because she's not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 35-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to reveal that she accepted an invitation to join the production in May but was informed last month that she would need to show proof of vaccination.

The Broadway star explained: "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine."

It was recently suggested that Laura had been fired from the production.

However, she insists that wasn't the case and also revealed that she wasn't given the option of taking a COVID test in order to star in the one-night show.

Laura shared: "I would have tested in a heartbeat - something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely."

The actress and her husband, Nathan Johnson, have both opted against getting the COVID-19 vaccination after consulting with their physician.

And she's hit back at the "shame" she's recently faced, insisting it's a personal decision that she's entitled to make.

Laura explained on Instagram: "I have been involved in several projects that have successfully navigated production during this time, carefully and completely covid-free. Venues and artists have proven it can be done without vaccine mandates, through regular testing, social distancing, improved ventilation, quarantines and other protective measures. I say this for myself and so many others, who are concerned about their rights, reputations and livelihoods being on the line.

"Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time. (sic)"