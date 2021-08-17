Terry Crews claims his stance on showering has been "misrepresented".

The 53-year-old 'America's Got Talent' presenter recently waded into the celebrity bathing debate by saying that "if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower" but insisted that as he spends a lot of time sweating, he showers up to three times a day.

He said: "“I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating. First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean."

However, journalist Richard Newby was not impressed by Terry's comment about not showering if you're not sweating.

He tweeted: "I am 110 per cent not surprised that every celebrity to come out as anti-bathing has been either white or Terry Crews."

Terry hit back, saying: "But I am 110 per cent surprised that you're a 'writer' who actually never read the article..."

Richard replied: "But the thing is, I did, Terry. I’m glad you shower, man. That’s great. But the whole 'First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,' fits under anti-bathing."

And Terry continued the back-and-forth, saying: "Ok Mr. Writer... who alive doesn't sweat?"

Richard went on to reply to another Twitter user, saying: "I don’t care at all. If he wants to get defensive about the dumb thing he said about showering that’s on him."

And Terry once again replied, writing: "I'm not defensive at all. You're the award winning writer for @THR. I'm just an actor. I clearly stated I am not anti-bathing yet you contend that's what I meant. So you have no responsibility to be correct when you tweet? (sic)."

The initial debate over celebrity bathing came about after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed they don't bathe their children regularly.

Jake Gyllenhaal added that he finds “bathing to be less necessary", while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson insisted he showers three times a day.