Kerry Katona has taken up yoga to get herself back in shape.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has not been able to stick to her fitness regime for the past several weeks due to her work commitments and her relocating back to Northern England with her family and as a result her weight has been going up, leaving her feeling "miserable".

Kerry, with the help of her personal trainer fiancé Ryan Mahoney, is now getting her exercise back on track and she has started with some yoga each morning to start shifting the pounds.

Writing in her latest New! magazine column, she revealed: "I've been feeling a bit rubbish recently, so I've been doing some yoga in the morning to try and get myself back into shape. Routine, consistency and a good mindset is key."

Kerry and Ryan also enjoyed a short break together at The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, and she admits it was great to get away from her work commitments and have a short respite from the responsibilities of raising her five kids.

She said: "I also had a well-needed stay at a hotel. The Tytherington Club, in Cheshire, with Ryan. It was so nice to spend some quality time together.

"We're business partners and parents, so it's so important to be able to separate that out and have some couple time as well."

Kerry, 40, also gave an update on how her move back up north is going, revealing she is in process of making her new property more "homely" for the family.

She said: "Our house is really coming together, but we're still unpacking and sorting stuff out.

"There's still so much to do. We've got a new pool table and I've got loads of new artwork I've put up, so it's starting to feel more homely. I've got a good eye for art. I could go to a gallery and stay there for hours.

"I love this house, but I'm glad we rented it first before buying. It was a big change moving back up north. We weren't sure whether we were going to like it, or if we were going to settle here. But it's safe now to say we did the right thing."