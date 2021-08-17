Matt Goss turned to phone sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52-year-old singer/songwriter started a new relationship during lockdown and they used technology to stay connected.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "There’s a song on my new album ['The Beautiful Unknown'] about dysfunctional relationships I had, meeting someone during COVID and having phone sex.

“Technology keeps you connected. While I’m an old-school romantic and love writing letters, I love FaceTime – most of my conversations are on it.

“You can get to somebody’s personality much quicker when you can see them. I was in a relationship for a year, and it didn’t work out."

Matt - who previously dated presenter Melanie Sykes, 51, and was engaged to TV star Daisy Fuentes, 54 - revealed the relationship ultimately failed because his partner wanted them to go public with their romance.

He explained: "We didn’t see eye to eye on what I wanted out of life – and how I live my life. The person I was seeing had this obsession that we had to share online.

"I said: ‘That’s not going to happen until I know we’re not arguing and you’re not going to storm out.’

"I don’t mind talking about anything personal but my private life has to stay there until I know we’re going to get married."