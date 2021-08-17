Rachael Leigh Cook missed out on a movie role because of Tobey Maguire.

The 41-year-old actress revealed that Miramax wanted to make another movie with Rachel or her 'She's All That' co-star Freddie Prinze Jr after the success of the teen romcom so they gave them an ultimatum.

She told TooFab: "Miramax said, ‘We’re making this ['Boys and Girls'] with either you or Freddie. Rachael, if you can convince Tobey Maguire to do this movie, we’ll make it with you guys. Otherwise, we’re gonna go make it with Freddie and somebody'.

"I met with Tobey Maguire and I said, ‘So, what do you think about the script?’ He said, ‘It’s not good. I don’t want to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Okay …. so what do you want to eat?’ It was clear that there was no convincing him.”

Freddie went on to make the 2000 movie alongside Claire Forlani, which was panned by critics and a dud at the box office.

Meanwhile, Cook's 'She's All That' co-star Matthew Lillard claims he was "never really in that world" of teen films because actors had to be "a 10" to appear in them.

He quipped: "I was more like a four."

However, Rachel replied: "You were a 10. I was Freddie's sidekick."

Both Rachel and Matthew have roles in Addison Rae's gender-swap remake 'He's All That', with Cook as Rae's mother and Lillard playing the high school principal.

The original 'She's All That' was released in 1999 and Matthew and Rachel admitted it was strange to return.

Rachel explained: "Super surreal, but yeah I told Matthew I take the whole thing as a gigantic compliment. Maybe that's a coping mechanism of mine but it's going very well."

Matthew added: "I feel really good today, tomorrow I'll be a mess. The only thing that was really unnerving was the fact that half of the cast was not born before the movie came out. They have the upside of life. I'm on a downward slope."

And he joked that they plan to return as grandparents in the next remake of the movie.

He said: "We've already decided we’re going to be grandparents! Our dance sequence will be at like the kids getting married!"