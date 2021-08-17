Michelle Heaton didn't feel "worthy of anything" amid her addiction troubles.

The 42-year-old pop star admits she lost her sense of self-worth during the height of her alcohol and drug addictions, and she now thinks she's lucky to have survived her health struggle.

Michelle - who recently celebrated 100 days of sobriety - shared: "It was exhausting. I couldn't stop and I was fighting it but still drinking, and I was being sick. I was very ill.

"That was more the battle. The programme and recovery is one day at a time."

Michelle confessed that her addiction issues led her to lose self-confidence.

She told New! magazine: "I didn't think I deserved anything. I think that's the thing with addiction, you don't feel worthy of anything.

"That's why you drink, because you want the pain to end. That's the reality of addiction."

The former Liberty X star - who has Faith, nine, and AJ, seven, with husband Hugh Hanley - spent four weeks at the Prior clinic as she battled her addictions.

And Michelle admits that Hugh has played a huge role in her recovery.

She explained: "Everything would have fallen apart without Hugh."

Michelle initially struggled during her time at the Priory, likening her experience to being in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'.

She said: "It felt like a hospital but not in a punishing way. I did feel like I was in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' for a good four days, though, and it made me feel like I was going insane, but they know what they are doing and it works for some people for a reason."

Michelle has now adopted a more disciplined lifestyle, thanks to her husband.

And she ultimately thinks it's proven to be beneficial for her.

She explained: "Hugh has me up early to work out. Everything has changed. Now I go to bed really early. I can't wait to have my shower before bed and get into bed clean and watch 'Love Island'!"